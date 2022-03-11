NewsTechnology

United States Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

United States Acids & Nutrients

United States Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Mt)

United States Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

  • Vitamin
  • Minerals
  • Protein
  • Carbohydrates
  • Amino Acids
  • Organic Acids
  • Fibers
  • Others

United States Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Mt)

United States Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Ruminant Feed
  • Poultry Feed
  • Aquatic Feed
  • Swine Feed
  • Equine Feed

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Mt)
  • Key companies Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Adisseo France S.A.S
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • BASF SE
  • Cargill
  • Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
  • Royal DSM N.V
  • Evonik Industries Ag
  • Nutreco N.V.
  • Alltech
  • Novus International

