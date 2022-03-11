United States Acoustic Baffles Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
United States Acoustic Baffles
United States Acoustic Baffles Market, By Materials, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
United States Acoustic Baffles Market Segment Percentages, By Materials, 2020 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Mineral Wool Acoustic Panels
- Wooden Acoustic Panels
- Fabric Acoustic Panels
- Polyester Acoustic Panels
- Other
United States Acoustic Baffles Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
United States Acoustic Baffles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Building & Construction
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acoustic Baffles revenues in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acoustic Baffles revenues share in United States market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Acoustic Baffles sales in United States market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Acoustic Baffles sales share in United States market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Texaa
- Carpet Concept
- STAR-USG
- Beijing New Building Material
- Armstrong
- Saint-Gobain
- Knauf Insulation
- Burgeree
- USG BORAL
- Beiyang
- Forgreener Acoustic
- Leeyin Acoustic Panel
- Shengyuan
- Same Acoustic panel Material
- Hebei Bo Run-de
- G&S Acoustics
- Abstracta
- Vicoustic
- Acousticpearls
- Slalom
- Spigogroup
- Arper
- Knoll Textiles
- ESTEL
- Karl Andersson
- SWAL
- De Vorm
- Primex
- Kvadrat
