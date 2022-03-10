Connected Health M2M Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Connected Health M2M
This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Health M2M in Global, including the following market information:
Global Connected Health M2M Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Connected Health M2M market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Connected Health M2M companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Connected Health M2M Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Connected Health M2M Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Monitoring Devices
- Diagnostic and Treatment Devices
China Connected Health M2M Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Connected Health M2M Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Hospitals
- Individual Customers
- Others
Global Connected Health M2M Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Connected Health M2M Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Connected Health M2M Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Connected Health M2M Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Apple Inc.
- GE Healthcare Ltd.
- Cisco Networks
- Athenahealth Inc.
- Epocrates Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthcare
- HP Enterprise Services LLC
- ObTech Medical Corp.
- Zebra Technologies Corp
- Infor Global Solutions Inc.
- Massive Health Inc.
- NeuroVigil Inc.
- Ingenious Med Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Connected Health M2M Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Connected Health M2M Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Connected Health M2M Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Connected Health M2M Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Connected Health M2M Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Connected Health M2M Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Connected Health M2M Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Connected Health M2M Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Connected Health M2M Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Connected Health M2M Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Health M2M Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Connected Health M2M Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Connected Health M2M Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
