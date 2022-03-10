Construction Scaffolding Rental Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Construction Scaffolding Rental
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Scaffolding Rental in Global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Construction Scaffolding Rental market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Construction Scaffolding Rental companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Supported Scaffolding
- Mobile Scaffolding
- Suspended Scaffolding
China Construction Scaffolding Rental Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Residential Construction
- Non-Residential Construction
Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Total Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Total Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
- Altrad
- Condor
- Sunbelt Rentals
- ULMA Construction
- United Rentals
- Apollo Scaffold Services
- The Brock Group
- Callmac Scaffolding UK
- Asahi Equipment
- Inao Leasing
- Marine Scaffolding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Scaffolding Rental Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Scaffolding Rental Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Construction Scaffolding Rental Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Scaffolding Rental Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Scaffolding Rental Companies
