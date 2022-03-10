Construction Paints and Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Construction Paints and Coatings
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Paints and Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Construction Paints and Coatings companies in 2020 (%)
The global Construction Paints and Coatings market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Construction Paints and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Residential Construction
- Non-Residential Construction
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF
- PPG Industries
- Sherwin-Williams
- RPM
- Nippon
- Kansai Paint
- Sika
- Jotun
- Versaflex
- Kukdo Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Paints and Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Paints and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Paints and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Paints and Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
