Construction Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Construction Materials
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Materials Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Construction Materials Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Construction Materials companies in 2020 (%)
The global Construction Materials market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Construction Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Materials Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Construction Aggregates
- Concrete Bricks
- Cement
- Construction Metals
- Others
Global Construction Materials Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Residential Sector
- Industrial Sector
- Commercial Sector
Global Construction Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Construction Materials revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Construction Materials revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Construction Materials sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Construction Materials sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CEMEX
- China National Building Material Company
- HeidelbergCement
- LafargeHolcim
- Knauf
- Saint Gobain
- BaoWu
- ArcelorMittal
- USG
- CSR
- Nippon
- Etex
- Boral
- Arauco
- AWI
- Kronospan
- BNBM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Construction Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Construction Materials Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Materials Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Materials Companies
