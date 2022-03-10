Construction Material Testing Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Material Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Construction Material Testing Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Construction Material Testing Equipment market was valued at 1641.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1852.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Construction Material Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Universal Testing Machine (UTM)

Servo Hydraulic Testing Machine (SHTM)

Hardness Testing Machine (HTM)

Impact Testing Machine (ITM)

Others

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

House Construction

Road Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Others

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Construction Material Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Construction Material Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Construction Material Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Construction Material Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aimil

Controls Group

ELE International

Humboldt Mfg

Matest

Applied Test Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

Olson Instruments

Illinois Tool Works (Instron)

Canopus Instruments

Qualitest International

Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company

Wirsam Scientific

Zwick Roell Group

MTS Systems

GlobalGilson

IMP Scientific

NL Scientific Instruments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Construction Material Testing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Material Testing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Material Testing Equipment Product Type

