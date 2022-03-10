Image-guided Therapy Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Image-guided Therapy Systems is a software destined to help the clinician monitor thermal ablation procedures with MR based temperature maps. Image-guided Therapy Systems is a complete MR controlled, focused ultrasound based, ablation device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image-guided Therapy Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6930809/global-imageguided-therapy-systems-2022-2028-520

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Image-guided Therapy Systems market was valued at 2853.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3617.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Image-guided Therapy Systems include Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Image-guided Therapy Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Image-guided Therapy Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Image-guided Therapy Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-imageguided-therapy-systems-2022-2028-520-6930809

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image-guided Therapy Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image-guided Therapy Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Image-guided Therapy Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image-guided Therapy Systems Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image-guided Therapy Systems Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image-guided

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

United States Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

Global and China Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025