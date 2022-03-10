Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures
Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures market was valued at 3862.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9106.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gynecologic Surgery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures include Crouse Hospital, St. Vincent, St. Clair Hospital, Northwest Hospital and Medical Center, Atlantic Health System, The Princess Grace Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Medanta The Medicity and George Washington University Hospital. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gynecologic Surgery
- Urologic Surgery
- General Surgery
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Head and Neck Specialties
Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Other Healthcare Facilities
Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Crouse Hospital
- St. Vincent
- St. Clair Hospital
- Northwest Hospital and Medical Center
- Atlantic Health System
- The Princess Grace Hospital
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
- Medanta The Medicity
- George Washington University Hospital
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
United States Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Image-Guided & Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025