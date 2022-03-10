Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures in Global, including the following market information:

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures market was valued at 3862.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9106.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gynecologic Surgery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures include Crouse Hospital, St. Vincent, St. Clair Hospital, Northwest Hospital and Medical Center, Atlantic Health System, The Princess Grace Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Medanta The Medicity and George Washington University Hospital. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gynecologic Surgery

Urologic Surgery

General Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Head and Neck Specialties

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Other Healthcare Facilities

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Crouse Hospital

St. Vincent

St. Clair Hospital

Northwest Hospital and Medical Center

Atlantic Health System

The Princess Grace Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Medanta The Medicity

George Washington University Hospital

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Product

