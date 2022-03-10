Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs
A blood pressure cuff is used to take blood pressure. The cuff has an inflatable rubber bladder that is fastened around the arm. A pressure meter indicates the cuff’s pressure. A small, handheld air pump inflates the blood pressure cuff. After the cuff has been inflated an air valve is used to slowly release air pressure. As the pressure is released, a stethoscope is used to listen to arterial blood flow sounds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs in global, including the following market information:
- Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Infant Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc. and Microlife AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Infant Size
- Child Size
- Adult Size
Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical centers
- Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Others
Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Hill-Rom
- SunTech Medical, Inc.
- American Diagnostic Corporation
- Briggs Healthcare
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
- Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.
- Microlife AG
- Cardinal Health
- Conmed
- Yuyue
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reusable Blood Pressure Cuffs Companies
