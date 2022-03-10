Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instrument is a device used to measure blood pressure, composed of an inflatable cuff to collapse and then release the artery under the cuff in a controlled manner, and a mercury or aneroid manometer to measure the pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments market was valued at 1468.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2416 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sphygmomanometers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments include A&D Medical (USA), American Diagnostic Corp. (USA), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Bokang Instruments Co., Ltd. (China), Briggs Healthcare (USA), Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare Ltd. (UK), GF Health Products, Inc. (USA) and HealthSTATS International Pte Ltd. (Singapore), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sphygmomanometers

Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A&D Medical (USA)

American Diagnostic Corp. (USA)

Beurer GmbH (Germany)

Bokang Instruments Co., Ltd. (China)

Briggs Healthcare (USA)

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

GE Healthcare Ltd. (UK)

GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)

HealthSTATS International Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

iHealth Labs, Inc. (USA)

Jitron Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Medel International srl (Italy)

Microlife AG (Switzerland)

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

Ozeri USA (USA)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

Philips Healthcare (USA)

Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan)

Shenzhen Kingyield Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

Spirit Medical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (USA)

TaiDoc Technology Corp. (Taiwan)

Tarilian Laser Technologies Ltd. (UK)

W.A. Baum Co. Inc. (USA)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)

Withings (France)

