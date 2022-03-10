MicroRNA Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
MicroRNA Products
This report contains market size and forecasts of MicroRNA Products in Global, including the following market information:
- Global MicroRNA Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global MicroRNA Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MicroRNA Products include Thermofisher Scientific (Life Technologies), Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN (Exiqon), NanoString Technologies, Inc., Dharmacon (Horizon Discovery Group), Synlogic, GeneCopoeia, Inc. and New England Biolabs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MicroRNA Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MicroRNA Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global MicroRNA Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Instruments
- Consumables
Global MicroRNA Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global MicroRNA Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic & Government Research Institutes
- Others
Global MicroRNA Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global MicroRNA Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies MicroRNA Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies MicroRNA Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermofisher Scientific (Life Technologies)
- Agilent Technologies
- Merck KGaA
- QIAGEN (Exiqon)
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Dharmacon (Horizon Discovery Group)
- Synlogic
- GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Quantabio
- BioGenex
- SeqMatic LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MicroRNA Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MicroRNA Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MicroRNA Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MicroRNA Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MicroRNA Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MicroRNA Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MicroRNA Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MicroRNA Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 MicroRNA Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies MicroRNA Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MicroRNA Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 MicroRNA Products Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MicroRNA Products Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global MicroRNA Products Market Size Markets,
