Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Knee Braces and Supports Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems include Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Alcare Company Ltd., Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, ssur Corporate, FLA Orthopedics, Inc. and Frank Stubbs Co., Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Knee Braces and Supports

Foot and Ankle Braces and Supports

Spinal Orthoses

Upper Extremity Braces and Supports

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Orthopedic Clinics

Over the Counter (OTC)

Hospitals

Others

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Breg, Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc.

Bauerfeind AG

Alcare Company Ltd.

Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH

ssur Corporate

FLA Orthopedics, Inc.

Frank Stubbs Co., Inc.

McDavid Knee Guard, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Pl

