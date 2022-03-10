Rat Model Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rat Model in global, including the following market information:

Global Rat Model Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rat Model Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Rat Model companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rat Model market was valued at 437.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 602.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Knockout Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rat Model include genOway, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Envigo, Covance Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Janvier Labs, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Biomedical Research Models (Biomere) and Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rat Model manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rat Model Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rat Model Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Knockout

Outbred

Inbred

Hybrid

Immunodeficient

Conditioned

Global Rat Model Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rat Model Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology

Toxicology

Other

Global Rat Model Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rat Model Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rat Model revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rat Model revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rat Model sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rat Model sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

genOway

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Envigo

Covance Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Janvier Labs

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Biomedical Research Models (Biomere)

Transpogen Biopharmaceutical, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rat Model Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rat Model Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rat Model Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rat Model Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rat Model Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rat Model Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rat Model Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rat Model Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rat Model Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rat Model Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rat Model Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rat Model Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rat Model Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rat Model Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rat Model Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rat Model Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rat Model Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Knockout

4.1.3 Outbred

4.1.4 Inbred

4.1.5 Hybrid

4.1.6 Immunodeficient

