Antibody Production Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody Production in global, including the following market information:

Global Antibody Production Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antibody Production Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Antibody Production companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antibody Production market was valued at 9104 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyclonal antibody Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antibody Production include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, Pall Corp., INTEGRA Biosciences AG and FiberCell Systems Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antibody Production manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antibody Production Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antibody Production Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyclonal antibody

Monoclonal antibody

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Global Antibody Production Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antibody Production Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Research laboratories

Others

Global Antibody Production Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Antibody Production Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antibody Production revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antibody Production revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antibody Production sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Antibody Production sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Eppendorf AG

Cellab GmbH

Pall Corp.

INTEGRA Biosciences AG

FiberCell Systems Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antibody Production Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antibody Production Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antibody Production Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antibody Production Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antibody Production Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antibody Production Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antibody Production Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antibody Production Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antibody Production Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antibody Production Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antibody Production Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Production Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antibody Production Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Production Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antibody Production Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Production Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

