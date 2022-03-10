High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Throughput Screening (HTS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Throughput Screening (HTS) market was valued at 16020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cell-based Assays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Throughput Screening (HTS) include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hamilton Company and Axxam S.p.A. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Throughput Screening (HTS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cell-based Assays

3D – Cell Cultures

Ultra High Throughput Screening

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Discovery Programs

Chemical Biology Programs

Biochemical Screening

Cell- & Organ-based Screening

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Throughput Screening (HTS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Throughput Screening (HTS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Merck Millipore

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Hamilton Company

Axxam S.p.A.

Aurora Biomed

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Throughput Screening (HTS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 High Throughput Screening (HTS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies High Throughput Screening (HTS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Throughput Screening (HTS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Throughput Screening (HTS) Companies

