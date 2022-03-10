Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing
Sterility testing is an important part of GMP microbiology, and is used to ensure that pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical therapeutics are sterile and safe for human use.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing market was valued at 857.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1324.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sterility Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing include SGS SA, Toxikon, Inc., Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Boston Analytical, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. and Nelson Laboratories., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sterility Testing
- Bioburden Testing
- Bacterial Endotoxin Testing
Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Compounding Pharmacies
- Medical Devices Companies
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Others
Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGS SA
- Toxikon, Inc.
- Pace Analytical Services, LLC
- Boston Analytical
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Nelson Laboratories.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Companies
3.6
