Huntingtons Disease Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medications for movement disorders. Drugs to treat movement disorders include the following: Tetrabenazine (Xenazine) is specifically approved by the Food and Drug Administration to suppress the involuntary jerking and writhing movements (chorea) associated with Huntington’s disease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Huntington s Disease Treatment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Huntington s Disease Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Huntington s Disease Treatment market was valued at 231.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1421 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Symptomatic Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Huntington s Disease Treatment include Bausch Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Wave Life Sciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals/ Roche, Raptor Pharmaceuticals and Prana Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Huntington s Disease Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Huntington s Disease Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Huntington s Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Symptomatic Therapy

Disease-Modifying Therapy

Global Huntington s Disease Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Huntington s Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Huntington s Disease Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Huntington s Disease Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Huntington s Disease Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Huntington s Disease Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bausch Health

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Wave Life Sciences

Ionis Pharmaceuticals/ Roche

Raptor Pharmaceuticals

Prana Biotechnology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Huntington?s Disease Treatment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Huntington?s Disease Treatment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Huntington?s Disease Treatment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Huntington?s Disease Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Huntington?s Disease Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Huntington?s Disease Treatment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Huntington?s Disease Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Huntington?s Disease Treatment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Huntington?s Disease Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Huntington?s Disease Treatment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Huntington?s Disease Treatment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Huntington?s Disease Treatment Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

