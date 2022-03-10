Cholera Vaccines Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cholera vaccines are vaccines that are effective at preventing cholera. For the first six months after vaccination they provide about 85 percent protection, which decreases to 50 percent or 62 percent during the first year.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cholera Vaccines in Global, including the following market information:

Global Cholera Vaccines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cholera Vaccines market was valued at 86 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 152.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dukoral Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cholera Vaccines include Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited, PaxVax, Inc., Valneva SE, Merck and Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cholera Vaccines companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cholera Vaccines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cholera Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dukoral

Shanchol

Vaxchora

Others

Global Cholera Vaccines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Cholera Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oral

Others

Global Cholera Vaccines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Cholera Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cholera Vaccines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cholera Vaccines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

PaxVax, Inc.

Valneva SE

Merck and Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

