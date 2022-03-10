Patient Temperature Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Proper care during surgeries is crucial to prevent infection and accelerate healing. Increase in ageing population further increases possibilities for surgeries, and it requires high-quality care. Patient temperature management helps maintain patient body temperature that is essential during the patient’s stay in hospitals. Fluid warming or cooling is an essential component of maintaining a patients normothermia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Temperature Management in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6931423/global-patient-temperature-management-2022-2028-672

Global Patient Temperature Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Patient Temperature Management Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Patient Temperature Management companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Temperature Management market was valued at 2067.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2455.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Patient Warming Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Temperature Management include 3M Healthcare, ZOLL Medical, Medtronic (Covidien), Stryker, C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ), The 37Company and Mennen Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Patient Temperature Management manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Patient Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Operating Room

ICU

Emergency Room

Others

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Temperature Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Temperature Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Patient Temperature Management sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Patient Temperature Management sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Healthcare

ZOLL Medical

Medtronic (Covidien)

Stryker

C. R. Bard

Smiths Medical

Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)

The 37Company

Mennen Medical

Inspiration

Geratherm Medical

Healthcare 21

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-patient-temperature-management-2022-2028-672-6931423

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Patient Temperature Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Patient Temperature Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Patient Temperature Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Patient Temperature Management Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Patient Temperature Management Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Patient Temperature Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Patient Temperature Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Patient Temperature Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Patient Temperature Management Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Patient Temperature Management Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Temperature Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Patient Temperature Management Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Temperature Management Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patient Temperature Management Compani

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Patient Temperature Management Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Patient Temperature Management Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2022-2027 Global and Regional Patient Temperature Management Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028