Patient Temperature Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Patient Temperature Management
Proper care during surgeries is crucial to prevent infection and accelerate healing. Increase in ageing population further increases possibilities for surgeries, and it requires high-quality care. Patient temperature management helps maintain patient body temperature that is essential during the patient’s stay in hospitals. Fluid warming or cooling is an essential component of maintaining a patients normothermia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Temperature Management in global, including the following market information:
- Global Patient Temperature Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Patient Temperature Management Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Patient Temperature Management companies in 2021 (%)
The global Patient Temperature Management market was valued at 2067.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2455.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Patient Warming Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patient Temperature Management include 3M Healthcare, ZOLL Medical, Medtronic (Covidien), Stryker, C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ), The 37Company and Mennen Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Patient Temperature Management manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patient Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Patient Warming Systems
- Patient Cooling Systems
Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patient Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Operating Room
- ICU
- Emergency Room
- Others
Global Patient Temperature Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Patient Temperature Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Patient Temperature Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Patient Temperature Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Patient Temperature Management sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Patient Temperature Management sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Healthcare
- ZOLL Medical
- Medtronic (Covidien)
- Stryker
- C. R. Bard
- Smiths Medical
- Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)
- The 37Company
- Mennen Medical
- Inspiration
- Geratherm Medical
- Healthcare 21
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Patient Temperature Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Patient Temperature Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Patient Temperature Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Patient Temperature Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Patient Temperature Management Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Patient Temperature Management Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Patient Temperature Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Patient Temperature Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Patient Temperature Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Patient Temperature Management Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Patient Temperature Management Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Temperature Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Patient Temperature Management Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Temperature Management Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patient Temperature Management Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Patient Temperature Management Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Patient Temperature Management Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Patient Temperature Management Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028