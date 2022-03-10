Animal Used Parasiticides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Animal Used Parasiticides
The market for animal parasiticides is witnessing significant changes with majority of the market players focusing on innovation in parasiticides product offerings and development of advanced oral dosage forms of ectoparasiticides. Over the past three years, many players have introduced broad-spectrum parasiticides for effective eradication of variety of parasites such as fleas, ticks, mites, roundworms, hookworms, whipworms, and tapeworms for dogs, cats, cattle, swine, and horses, among other animals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Used Parasiticides in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Animal Used Parasiticides market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ectoparasiticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Animal Used Parasiticides include Sanofi, Ceva Sante Animale, Virbac, Vetoquinol S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Zoetis, Merck and Co., Bayer AG and Boehringer Ingelheim and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Animal Used Parasiticides companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ectoparasiticides
- Endoparasiticides
Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food-producing Animals
- Companion Animals
Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Animal Used Parasiticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Animal Used Parasiticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sanofi
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Virbac
- Vetoquinol S.A.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Zoetis
- Merck and Co.
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Perrigo Company Plc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Animal Used Parasiticides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Animal Used Parasiticides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Animal Used Parasiticides Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Animal Used Parasiticides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Animal Used Parasiticides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Animal Used Parasiticides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Used Parasiticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Animal Used Parasiticides Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Used Parasiticides Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Used Parasiticides Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Used Parasiticides Companies
4 Market Si
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Animal Parasiticides Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
2022-2027 Global and Regional Animal Parasiticides Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Animal Parasiticides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Animal Parasiticides Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition