Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Urinary catheters are hollow, partially flexible tubes that collect urine from the bladder. Urinary catheters come in many sizes and types.

There are three main types of catheters including: Indwelling Catheters (Urethral or Suprapubic Catheters), External Catheters (Condom Catheters) and Short-Term (Intermittent) Catheters.

Intermittent catheters are intended to be used to provide an intermittent pathway for short term drainage of fluids from the bladder for either male (Nelaton and Tiemann) and female (Female) or for intravesical instillation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intermittent Urinary Catheters in global, including the following market information:

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intermittent Urinary Catheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intermittent Urinary Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Intermittent Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intermittent Urinary Catheters include Coloplast, Wellspect, Bard Medical, Hollister, ConvaTec, Medtronic, Teleflex, B.Braun and Medline Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intermittent Urinary Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC Intermittent Catheters

Silicone Intermittent Catheters

Red Rubber Intermittent Catheters

Others

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Male Patients

Female Patients

Children

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intermittent Urinary Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intermittent Urinary Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intermittent Urinary Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intermittent Urinary Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coloplast

Wellspect

Bard Medical

Hollister

ConvaTec

Medtronic

Teleflex

B.Braun

Medline Industries

Cure Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intermittent Urinary Catheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intermittent Urinary Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intermittent Urinary Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intermittent Urinary Catheters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intermittent Urinary Catheters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intermittent Urinary Catheters Compani

