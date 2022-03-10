Respiratory Masks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Respiratory Masks
The Respiratory Masks range from relatively inexpensive single-use, disposable face masks sometimes referred to as a dust mask to more robust reusable models with replaceable cartridges.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Respiratory Masks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Respiratory Masks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Respiratory Masks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Respiratory Masks companies in 2021 (%)
The global Respiratory Masks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable masks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Respiratory Masks include 3M, Honeywell, SPRO Medical, KOWA, Makrite, Owens & Minor, Uvex, Kimberly-clark and McKesson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Respiratory Masks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Respiratory Masks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Respiratory Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disposable masks
- Reusable masks
Global Respiratory Masks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Respiratory Masks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Individual
- Hospital & Clinic
- Industrial
Global Respiratory Masks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Respiratory Masks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Respiratory Masks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Respiratory Masks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Respiratory Masks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Respiratory Masks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Honeywell
- SPRO Medical
- KOWA
- Makrite
- Owens & Minor
- Uvex
- Kimberly-clark
- McKesson
- Prestige Ameritech
- CM
- Molnlycke Health
- Moldex-Metric
- Ansell
- Unicharm
- Cardinal Health
- Te Yin
- Japan Vilene
- Shanghai Dasheng
- Hakugen
- Essity (BSN Medical)
- Zhende
- Winner
- Jiangyin Chang-hung
- Tamagawa Eizai
- Gerson
- Suzhou Sanical
- Sinotextiles
- Alpha Pro Tech
- Irema
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Respiratory Masks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Respiratory Masks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Respiratory Masks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Respiratory Masks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Respiratory Masks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Respiratory Masks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Respiratory Masks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Respiratory Masks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Respiratory Masks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Respiratory Masks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Respiratory Masks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Respiratory Masks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Respiratory Masks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Respiratory Masks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Respiratory Masks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Respiratory Masks Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Respiratory Masks Market Size Markets, 2021 &
