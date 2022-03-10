Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is one of the most promising ablative techniques for BE. The technique uses a bipolar electrode that is available as a balloon-based device for primary circumferential ablation or as a cap-based device that can be mounted on the tip of the endoscope for focal ablation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6930823/global-endoscope-radiofrequency-ablation-2022-2028-981

Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) market was valued at 3678.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5234.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Focal Ablation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) include Boston Scientific Corporation Conmed Corporation, Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc), Smith and Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Halyard Health, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), AngioDynamics, Hologic and AtriCure. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Focal Ablation

Others

Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiology Application

Pain Management

Oncology Application

Other Application

Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boston Scientific Corporation Conmed Corporation

Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc)

Smith and Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Halyard Health

Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

AngioDynamics

Hologic

AtriCure

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-endoscope-radiofrequency-ablation-2022-2028-981-6930823

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Players in Global

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414