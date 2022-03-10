Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is one of the most promising ablative techniques for BE. The technique uses a bipolar electrode that is available as a balloon-based device for primary circumferential ablation or as a cap-based device that can be mounted on the tip of the endoscope for focal ablation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) market was valued at 3678.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5234.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Focal Ablation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) include Boston Scientific Corporation Conmed Corporation, Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc), Smith and Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Halyard Health, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), AngioDynamics, Hologic and AtriCure. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Focal Ablation
- Others
Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cardiology Application
- Pain Management
- Oncology Application
- Other Application
Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Boston Scientific Corporation Conmed Corporation
- Medtronic Plc (Covidien Plc)
- Smith and Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corporation
- Halyard Health
- Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)
- AngioDynamics
- Hologic
- AtriCure
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Endoscope + Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) Players in Global
