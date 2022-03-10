Plant Biotechnology Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant Biotechnology Services
Plant biotechnology, also known as green biotechnology, is the discipline that uses natural phenomena and biodiversity for the enhancement of agriculture and food quality.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant Biotechnology Services in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant Biotechnology Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Genomics Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant Biotechnology Services include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, GenScript Biotech Corporation and Eurofins Scientific SE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant Biotechnology Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Genomics Services
- Analytical Chemistry
- Cellular Imaging
- Forage Analysis
- Transformation Services
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Research Institutes
- Pharmaceuticals Companies
- Biotechnology Companies
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plant Biotechnology Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plant Biotechnology Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- GenScript Biotech Corporation
- Eurofins Scientific SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant Biotechnology Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant Biotechnology Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant Biotechnology Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant Biotechnology Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant Biotechnology Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant Biotechnology Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Plant Biotechnology Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Biotechnology Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant Biotechnology Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant Biotec
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
United States Plant Biotechnology Services Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Plant Biotechnology Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Research Report 2021-2025
Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027