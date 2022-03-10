RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

RFID blood monitoring systems are used in healthcare facilities for proper and accurate tracking of blood and blood products. These devices are widely used owing to their ability to communicate and send information over a distance as compared to other tracking systems that need proper line of sight for information transfer. RFID tags contain electronically stored information of products they are attached to, and can be used for tracking objects. Moreover, as blood and blood products need proper monitoring so as to avoid any consequences from inaccurate administration in patients, these systems are being increasingly adopted in healthcare facilities across the globe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Blood Monitoring Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five RFID Blood Monitoring Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems market was valued at 102.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 298.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RFID Blood Monitoring Systems include Mobile ASpects Inc(US), Solstice Medical LLC(US), Stanley Innerspace(US), Tagsys RFID Group(US), Terson Solutions Inc(US), WaveMark Inc(US) and Logi Tag(Israel), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RFID Blood Monitoring Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Systems

Tags

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Blood banks

Hospital blood centers

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Blood Monitoring Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RFID Blood Monitoring Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RFID Blood Monitoring Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies RFID Blood Monitoring Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies RFID Blood Monitoring Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mobile ASpects Inc(US)

Solstice Medical LLC(US)

Stanley Innerspace(US)

Tagsys RFID Group(US)

Terson Solutions Inc(US)

WaveMark Inc(US)

Logi Tag(Israel)

