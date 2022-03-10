Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Humanized Mouse and Rat Model
A “humanized” immune system rodent model is one in which human primary haematopoietic cells and tissues are implanted into an immunodeficient host that generate a functional human immune system. Humanized mice or rat model are commonly used as small animal models in biological and medical research for human therapeutics.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Humanized Mouse and Rat Model in global, including the following market information:
- Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Humanized Mouse and Rat Model companies in 2021 (%)
The global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model market was valued at 113.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 181.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Genetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Humanized Mouse and Rat Model include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences (US), Horizon Discovery Group(UK), genOway (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co (China) and inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Genetic
- Cell-Based
Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Biotechnology Companies
- CRO
Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Humanized Mouse and Rat Model revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Humanized Mouse and Rat Model revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Humanized Mouse and Rat Model sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Humanized Mouse and Rat Model sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- The Jackson Laboratory (US)
- Taconic Biosciences (US)
- Horizon Discovery Group(UK)
- genOway (France)
- Charles River Laboratories (US)
- Harbour Antibodies BV (China)
- Hera BioLabs (US)
- Vitalstar Biotechnology Co (China)
- inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US)
- AXENIS(France)
- Crown Bioscience (US)
- Transgenic (Japan)
- Champions Oncology (US)
- Horizon Discovery Group(UK)
- Hera BioLabs (US)
- Yecuris Corporation (US)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Companies
