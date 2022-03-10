Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Point of care (POC) diagnostic devices are used to obtain diagnostic results while with the patient or close to the patient. Used in doctors? offices, hospitals, and in patients’ homes, POC diagnostic devices give quick feedback on many sorts of medical tests.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices market was valued at 26410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 47710 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Miniaturization and Microfluidics Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices include Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Abbott POC, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Beckton and Dickinson, Bayer Diabetes Care, Hemocue AB and International Technidyne Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Miniaturization and Microfluidics Technology

Molecular Diagnostics

Non-Invasive Technology

Others

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Patient Self-Testing

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche Diagnostics

Abaxis

Abbott POC

Abbott

Beckman Coulter

Beckton and Dickinson

Bayer Diabetes Care

Hemocue AB

International Technidyne Corporation

LifeScan Inc

Nipro Diagnostics

Orasure Technologies

PointCare Technologies

Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Point of Care (POC) Diagnostic Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point of Care (POC) Diagnos

