Infant Phototherapy Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Infant Phototherapy Devices is a device designed to treat infant jaundice in a hospital setting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Infant Phototherapy Devices in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6930928/global-infant-phototherapy-devices-2022-2028-600

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Infant Phototherapy Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Infant Phototherapy Devices market was valued at 79 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 96.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fluorescent Lamps (FL) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Infant Phototherapy Devices include Atom Medical Corporation, AVI Healthcare Pvt., D-Rev, GE Healthcare, Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt., Natus Medical Incorporated, Ningbo David Medical Device Co, Fanem and Weyer GmbH and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Infant Phototherapy Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fluorescent Lamps (FL)

Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Quartz Halogen Lamps

Gas Discharge Tubes

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Neonatal Clinics

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Infant Phototherapy Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Infant Phototherapy Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Infant Phototherapy Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Infant Phototherapy Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atom Medical Corporation

AVI Healthcare Pvt.

D-Rev

GE Healthcare

Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Ningbo David Medical Device Co

Fanem

Weyer GmbH

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-infant-phototherapy-devices-2022-2028-600-6930928

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Infant Phototherapy Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Infant Phototherapy Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Infant Phototherapy Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Infant Phototherapy Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Infant Phototherapy Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

United States Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027