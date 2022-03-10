Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS may have infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone (androgen) levels. The ovaries may develop numerous small collections of fluid (follicles) and fail to regularly release eggs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment market was valued at 3848.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4710.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oral Contraceptives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment include AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Merck KGaA, Abbott, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bristol-Myer Squibb Company and Novartis AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Oral Contraceptives
- Antiandrogens
- Insulin-sensitizing Agent
- Antidepressant
- Anti-obesity
- Others
Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Ovarian Wedge Resection
- Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling
- Others
Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer AG
- Merck KGaA
- Abbott
- Sanofi
- Pfizer
- Bristol-Myer Squibb Company
- Novartis AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (P
