Brachytherapy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brachytherapy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Brachytherapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brachytherapy market was valued at 352 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 426.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brachytherapy include Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, IsoRay Medical, Inc., Elekta AB (pub), Theragenics Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Huiheng Medical, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation and iCAD, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brachytherapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brachytherapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Brachytherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose (LDR) Brachytherapy

Global Brachytherapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Brachytherapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Prostate cancer

Gynecological cancer

Breast cancer

Other cancers

Global Brachytherapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Brachytherapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brachytherapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brachytherapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

IsoRay Medical, Inc.

Elekta AB (pub)

Theragenics Corporation

C.R. Bard, Inc.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Huiheng Medical, Inc.

Sun Nuclear Corporation

iCAD, Inc.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

