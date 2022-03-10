Retail Clinics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Retail clinics are a convenient way for patients to visit a walk-in healthcare clinic. These clinics are located inside of retail stores, such as supermarkets and department stores and are part of a broader category called convenient care clinics (CCCs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Retail Clinics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Retail Clinics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Retail Clinics market was valued at 4838.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9562.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stores Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Retail Clinics include Kroger, Rite Aid, Doctors Care, Clear Balance, CVS Health s MinuteClinic, NEXtCARE, RediClinic, Target Brands and The Little Clinic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Retail Clinics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Retail Clinics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Retail Clinics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stores

Malls

Other Retail Locations

Global Retail Clinics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Retail Clinics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail-Owned

Hospital-Owned

Global Retail Clinics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Retail Clinics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Retail Clinics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Retail Clinics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kroger

Rite Aid

Doctors Care

Clear Balance

CVS Health s MinuteClinic

NEXtCARE

RediClinic

Target Brands

The Little Clinic

U.S. HealthWorks

Urgent Care MSO

Walgreen

