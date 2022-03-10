Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital PCR (Digital PCR-dPCR) technology is a new method for nucleic acid detection and quantification. Unlike traditional quantitative PCR (qPCR) technology, digital PCR uses absolute quantification and does not rely on standard curves and reference samples to directly detect targets The copy number of the sequence. Because this detection method has better sensitivity, specificity and accuracy than traditional qPCR, dPCR has been widely used quickly. This technology is used in the detection of very small amounts of nucleic acid samples, detection of rare mutations in complex backgrounds and identification of small differences in expression levels. The realized advantages have been widely recognized, and its many advantages in gene expression research, microRNA research, genome copy number identification, rare mutation detection of cancer markers, identification of pathogenic microorganisms, identification of transgenic components, accurate quantification of NGS sequencing libraries, and result verification, etc. The broad application prospects it has already received more and more attention.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) market was valued at 2889.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4353.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital Microfluidic Chip PCR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) include Thermo Fisher and Bio-rad etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Digital Microfluidic Chip PCR

Droplet Digital PCR

Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Institutions

Universities and Research Institutes

Government

Other

Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher

Bio-rad

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dP

