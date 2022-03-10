Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Emergency Shower & Eye Wash Station is a unit that attaches to a water supply and provides a gentle stream of water; used for emergency irrigation to remove contaminants from the ocular area.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station in global, including the following market information:

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Eye Wash Station Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station include HUGHES, Haws, Guardian Equipment, Speakman, Bradley, Honeywell International, Encon Safety Products, CARLOS and Sellstrom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical Eye Wash Station

Combination Eye Wash Station

Wall-Mounted Eye Wash Station

Portable Eye Wash Station

Emergency Shower

Laboratory Bench Mounted Eye Wash Station

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Emergency Shower and Eye Wash Station sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HUGHES

Haws

Guardian Equipment

Speakman

Bradley

Honeywell International

Encon Safety Products

CARLOS

Sellstrom

STG

XULONG

Shanghai Bohua

Wenzhou Growth

Shanghai Taixiong

Shanghai Daao

Shanghai Yike

