Closed System Transfer Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Closed System Transfer Device
Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment during drug reconstitution and administration.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Closed System Transfer Device in global, including the following market information:
- Global Closed System Transfer Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Closed System Transfer Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Closed System Transfer Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Closed System Transfer Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Closed Vial Access Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Closed System Transfer Device include BD Medical, Inc, Equashield, LLC, ICU Medical, Inc, Teva Medical Ltd, Corvida Medical and B. Braun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Closed System Transfer Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Closed System Transfer Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Closed System Transfer Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Closed Vial Access Devices
- Closed Syringe Safety Devices
- Closed Bag/Line Access Devices
Global Closed System Transfer Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Closed System Transfer Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
Global Closed System Transfer Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Closed System Transfer Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Closed System Transfer Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Closed System Transfer Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Closed System Transfer Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Closed System Transfer Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BD Medical, Inc
- Equashield, LLC
- ICU Medical, Inc
- Teva Medical Ltd
- Corvida Medical
- B. Braun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Closed System Transfer Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Closed System Transfer Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Closed System Transfer Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Closed System Transfer Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Closed System Transfer Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Closed System Transfer Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Closed System Transfer Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Closed System Transfer Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Closed System Transfer Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Closed System Transfer Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Closed System Transfer Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Closed System Transfer Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Closed System Transfer Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Closed System Transfer Device Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Closed System Transfer Device Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Hazardous Drugs Closed System Transfer Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition