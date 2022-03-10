Foam Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Foam tapes are used for sound dampening, insulating, gasketing, cushioning/padding, and sealing and are designed to enhance the appearance and improve the overall performance of your product design.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Foam Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Foam Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Foam Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Foam Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Foam Tape market was valued at 7036.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Tape include 3M, Nitto Denko, Tesa, Lintec, Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group, Lohmann and 3F, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Tape Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Global Foam Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Others

Global Foam Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Foam Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Foam Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto Denko

Tesa

Lintec

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer Group

Scapa Group

Lohmann

3F

Halco

Saint Gobin

YGZC GROUP

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foam Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foam Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foam Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foam Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foam Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foam Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foam Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foam Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foam Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foam Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Materials – Global Foam Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acrylic

4.1.3 Rubber

4.1.4 Silicone

4.1.5 Others

