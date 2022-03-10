Tunnel Automation System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tunnel automation solutions comprise a broad set of technologies that enable the monitoring and management of tunnel environments in extremely harsh conditions by providing a continuous stream of information.

Increasing incidents of fatal accidents in tunnels is a growing concern for several governments and tunnel management authorities worldwide; they are focusing on adopting tunnel automation as a solution to avoid accidents inside tunnels. Different components of tunnel automation include HVAC, lighting & power supply, signalization systems (traffic control, public announcement, and alarm systems), and other components (fire detection, traffic management, central control and monitoring, video surveillance, incident detection, communication, and gas detection systems).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tunnel Automation System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Tunnel Automation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tunnel Automation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HVAC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tunnel Automation System include Siemens, Johnson Controls, ABB, Sick, Honeywell, Philips Lighting, Trane, Swarco and Eaton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tunnel Automation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tunnel Automation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tunnel Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HVAC

Lighting & Power Supply

Signalization

Others

Global Tunnel Automation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tunnel Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Railway Tunnels

Highway and Roadway Tunnels

Global Tunnel Automation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Tunnel Automation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tunnel Automation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tunnel Automation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Johnson Controls

ABB

Sick

Honeywell

Philips Lighting

Trane

Swarco

Eaton

Kapsch

Psi Incontrol

Agidens

Sice

Indra

Osram

Advantech

Codel International

GE

Phoenix Contact

Delta Electronics

