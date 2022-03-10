Tunnel Automation System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tunnel Automation System
Tunnel automation solutions comprise a broad set of technologies that enable the monitoring and management of tunnel environments in extremely harsh conditions by providing a continuous stream of information.
Increasing incidents of fatal accidents in tunnels is a growing concern for several governments and tunnel management authorities worldwide; they are focusing on adopting tunnel automation as a solution to avoid accidents inside tunnels. Different components of tunnel automation include HVAC, lighting & power supply, signalization systems (traffic control, public announcement, and alarm systems), and other components (fire detection, traffic management, central control and monitoring, video surveillance, incident detection, communication, and gas detection systems).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tunnel Automation System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Tunnel Automation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tunnel Automation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HVAC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tunnel Automation System include Siemens, Johnson Controls, ABB, Sick, Honeywell, Philips Lighting, Trane, Swarco and Eaton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tunnel Automation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tunnel Automation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tunnel Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- HVAC
- Lighting & Power Supply
- Signalization
- Others
Global Tunnel Automation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tunnel Automation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Railway Tunnels
- Highway and Roadway Tunnels
Global Tunnel Automation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tunnel Automation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tunnel Automation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tunnel Automation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens
- Johnson Controls
- ABB
- Sick
- Honeywell
- Philips Lighting
- Trane
- Swarco
- Eaton
- Kapsch
- Psi Incontrol
- Agidens
- Sice
- Indra
- Osram
- Advantech
- Codel International
- GE
- Phoenix Contact
- Delta Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tunnel Automation System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tunnel Automation System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tunnel Automation System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tunnel Automation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tunnel Automation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tunnel Automation System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tunnel Automation System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tunnel Automation System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tunnel Automation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tunnel Automation System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunnel Automation System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tunnel Automation System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tunnel Automation System Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
United States Tunnel Automation System Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Tunnel Automation System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
China Tunnel Automation System Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Tunnel Automation System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027