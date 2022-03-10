Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene
Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene in global, including the following market information:
- Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market was valued at 16210 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Butadiene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene include BASF, Eni, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil, INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries, PCS, Repsol and Royal Dutch Shell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Synthetic Butadiene
- Bio-based Butadiene
Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- SB Rubber
- Butadiene Rubber
- SB Latex
- ABS
- Adiponitrile
- Others
Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Eni
- Evonik Industries
- Exxon Mobil
- INEOS
- LyondellBasell Industries
- PCS
- Repsol
- Royal Dutch Shell
- SABIC
- Dow Chemical
- TPC
- Yeochun NCC
- Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Players in Global Market
