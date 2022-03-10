Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene is either in gaseous or refrigerated liquid state and its monomer has many commercial uses. Butadiene is inflammable in nature and needs to be handled with immense care and precision.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene market was valued at 16210 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19500 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Butadiene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene include BASF, Eni, Evonik Industries, Exxon Mobil, INEOS, LyondellBasell Industries, PCS, Repsol and Royal Dutch Shell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic Butadiene

Bio-based Butadiene

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SB Rubber

Butadiene Rubber

SB Latex

ABS

Adiponitrile

Others

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Eni

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil

INEOS

LyondellBasell Industries

PCS

Repsol

Royal Dutch Shell

SABIC

Dow Chemical

TPC

Yeochun NCC

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic & Bio-based Butadiene Companies

