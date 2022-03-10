Concrete Surface Deactivators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Concrete Surface Deactivators
Surface deactivators are applied to fresh concrete to chemically delay the set of the surface mortar. Unlike concrete set deactivators, they allow the rest of the concrete to cure normally, without affecting the setting rate or strength gain.
Because surface deactivators work their magic by stopping the hydration process down to a controlled depth, the underlying concrete will harden properly while allowing easy removal of the surface paste later. When you are ready to expose the aggregate by hosing or high-pressure washing, the depth of aggregate reveal is more uniform with minimal pop-outs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Surface Deactivators in global, including the following market information:
- Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Concrete Surface Deactivators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Surface Deactivators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Surface Deactivators include Sika, BASF, Cemex, GCP Applied Technologies, Fosroc, Mapei, The Euclid Chemical Company, W. R. Meadows and Parchem Construction Supplies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Surface Deactivators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic Agents
- Inorganic Agents
Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Concrete Surface Deactivators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Concrete Surface Deactivators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Concrete Surface Deactivators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Concrete Surface Deactivators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sika
- BASF
- Cemex
- GCP Applied Technologies
- Fosroc
- Mapei
- The Euclid Chemical Company
- W. R. Meadows
- Parchem Construction Supplies
- Russtech
- Thermax
- Larsen Building Products
- Norsekem
- Interstar Materials
- Premiere Concrete Admixtures
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Surface Deactivators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Surface Deactivators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Surface Deactivators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Surface Deactivators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Surface Deactivators Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Concrete Surface Deactivators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and Japan Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Concrete Surface Deactivators Market Research Report 2021