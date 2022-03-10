Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The FPH derived from fish by-product using enzyme may potentially serve as a good source of protein. It could be used as an emulsifier and as a foaming agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) in global, including the following market information:

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) market was valued at 234.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 291.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) include Nutrifish, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd, Bioflux, Sztaier and Janatha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity

Low Purity

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food (Including Nutraceutical)

Feed Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Others

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutrifish

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

Bioflux

Sztaier

Janatha

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fish Protein Hydrolysates (FPH) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fish Protein Hydrolysate

