Molecular Breeding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Molecular Breeding
Molecular breeding is the application of molecular biology tools, often in plant breeding.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molecular Breeding in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Molecular Breeding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molecular Breeding market was valued at 2928.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7320.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Nucleotide Polymorphism(SNP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molecular Breeding include Eurofins, Thermo Fisher, Illumina, SGS, LGC Group, Danbred, Intertek, Lemnatec and Charles River, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molecular Breeding companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molecular Breeding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Molecular Breeding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Nucleotide Polymorphism(SNP)
- Simple Sequence Repeats(SSR)
- Others
Global Molecular Breeding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Molecular Breeding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Vegetables
- Others
Global Molecular Breeding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Molecular Breeding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Molecular Breeding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Molecular Breeding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Eurofins
- Thermo Fisher
- Illumina
- SGS
- LGC Group
- Danbred
- Intertek
- Lemnatec
- Charles River
- Slipstream Automation
- Fruitbreedomics
