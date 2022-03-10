Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium glycyrrhizate is light yellow to brown-yellow powder, sweet taste, soluble in water, is a functional sweet synergistic agent and fragrance enhancer, but also has anti-corrosion, anti-mold, anti-precipitation, coloring and other effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6930581/global-sodium-glycyrrhetate-2022-2028-638

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) include Tiansheng Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical, Jinjinle Chemical, Shenzhen Nangang Hengshun, Alps Pharmaceutical, Minophagen Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical and Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity

Low Purity

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spices

Candy

Beverage

Others

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical

Jinjinle Chemical

Shenzhen Nangang Hengshun

Alps Pharmaceutical

Minophagen Pharmaceutical

Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry

Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical

Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong

Ruihong Bio-technique

ELION Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-sodium-glycyrrhetate-2022-2028-638-6930581

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Pl

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Research Report 2021

Global and Japan Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026