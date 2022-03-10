Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7)
Sodium glycyrrhizate is light yellow to brown-yellow powder, sweet taste, soluble in water, is a functional sweet synergistic agent and fragrance enhancer, but also has anti-corrosion, anti-mold, anti-precipitation, coloring and other effects.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) include Tiansheng Pharmaceutical, Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical, Jinjinle Chemical, Shenzhen Nangang Hengshun, Alps Pharmaceutical, Minophagen Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical and Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- High Purity
- Low Purity
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Spices
- Candy
- Beverage
- Others
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS 71277-79-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tiansheng Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical
- Jinjinle Chemical
- Shenzhen Nangang Hengshun
- Alps Pharmaceutical
- Minophagen Pharmaceutical
- Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical
- Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong
- Ruihong Bio-technique
- ELION Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Pl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Research Report 2021
Global and Japan Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Global Sodium Glycyrrhetate (CAS?71277-79-7) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026