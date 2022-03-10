Feed Acidifiers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Feed Acidifiers are acids included in feeds in order to lower the pH of the feed, gut, and microbial cytoplasm thereby inhibiting the growth of pathogenic intestinal microflora.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Acidifiers in global, including the following market information:

Global Feed Acidifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feed Acidifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Feed Acidifiers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feed Acidifiers market was valued at 2435.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2950.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propionic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Acidifiers include BASF, Yara International, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Kemira, Perstorp, Novus International, Corbion and Impextraco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Acidifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Acidifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Acidifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Propionic Acid

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Malic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Others

Global Feed Acidifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Acidifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Feed Acidifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Acidifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Acidifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Acidifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Feed Acidifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Yara International

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Kemira

Perstorp

Novus International

Corbion

Impextraco

Addcon Group

Anpario

Peterlabs

Jefo Nutrition

Pancosma

Nutrex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Acidifiers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Acidifiers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Acidifiers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Acidifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Acidifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Acidifiers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Acidifiers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Acidifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Acidifiers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Acidifiers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Acidifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Acidifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Acidifiers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Acidifiers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Acidifiers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Acidifiers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Feed Acidifiers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

