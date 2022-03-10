Temperature Controlled Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Temperature controlled packaging including insulated containers & refrigerant packs are available in a wide range of sizes to fit your specific application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Controlled Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Temperature Controlled Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Temperature Controlled Packaging market was valued at 6673.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Temperature Controlled Packaging include Softbox, Marko Foam Products, Tempack, American Aerogel Corporation, Polar Tech, InsulTote, Insulated Products Corporation, Cryopak and Exeltainer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Temperature Controlled Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyurethane

Vaccuum Insulated Panels

Natural Fiber

Other

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food

Other

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Softbox

Marko Foam Products

Tempack

American Aerogel Corporation

Polar Tech

InsulTote

Insulated Products Corporation

Cryopak

Exeltainer

Woolcool

Providence Packaging

Aircontainer Package System

JB Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Temperature Controlled Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Controlled Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Controlled Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperatur

