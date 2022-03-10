Temperature Controlled Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Temperature Controlled Packaging
Temperature controlled packaging including insulated containers & refrigerant packs are available in a wide range of sizes to fit your specific application.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Temperature Controlled Packaging in global, including the following market information:
- Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Temperature Controlled Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Temperature Controlled Packaging market was valued at 6673.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10450 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Controlled Packaging include Softbox, Marko Foam Products, Tempack, American Aerogel Corporation, Polar Tech, InsulTote, Insulated Products Corporation, Cryopak and Exeltainer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Temperature Controlled Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)
- Polyurethane
- Vaccuum Insulated Panels
- Natural Fiber
- Other
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Other
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Temperature Controlled Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Softbox
- Marko Foam Products
- Tempack
- American Aerogel Corporation
- Polar Tech
- InsulTote
- Insulated Products Corporation
- Cryopak
- Exeltainer
- Woolcool
- Providence Packaging
- Aircontainer Package System
- JB Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Controlled Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Controlled Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Controlled Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperatur
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions for Pharmaceuticals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Temperature Controlled Packaging Solution for Pharmaceutical Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging in Pharma Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
Global Passive Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027