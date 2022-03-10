News

Books Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Books

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Books in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Books Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Books Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Books companies in 2021 (%)

The global Books market was valued at 120150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 129630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trade books Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Books include Pearson, McGraw-Hill Publications, Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Thomas Reuters, Elsiever, HarperCollins, Bloomsbury and Scholastic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Books manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Books Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Books Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Trade books
  • Other books

Global Books Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Books Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Adult
  • Children

Global Books Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Books Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Books revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Books revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Books sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Books sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Pearson
  • McGraw-Hill Publications
  • Penguin Random House
  • Hachette Livre
  • Thomas Reuters
  • Elsiever
  • HarperCollins
  • Bloomsbury
  • Scholastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Books Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Books Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Books Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Books Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Books Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Books Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Books Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Books Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Books Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Books Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Books Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Books Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Books Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Books Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Books Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Books Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Books Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Trade books
4.1.3 Other books
4.2 By Type – Global Books Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Books Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Global Boo

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Children’s Books Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Interactive Children’s Books Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cloth Books for Children Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fabric Books Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore12 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Green SiC Market 2022 to 2028 Latest Industry Trends, Overview of Segments, New Technology and Growth Analysis

2 weeks ago

Automatic Doors Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2028 – Boon Edam, Record, Sanwa Holdings

December 24, 2021

Cooling Towers Market May See Big Move | Johnson Control, Evapco, Kimre

December 15, 2021

Print and Apply Labeling Market by Type (Automatic Labeling, Semi-Automatic Labeling), Application (Food and Beverage, Pharma, Electronics, Other Applications), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button