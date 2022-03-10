Books Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Books in global, including the following market information:

Global Books Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Books Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Books companies in 2021 (%)

The global Books market was valued at 120150 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 129630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trade books Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Books include Pearson, McGraw-Hill Publications, Penguin Random House, Hachette Livre, Thomas Reuters, Elsiever, HarperCollins, Bloomsbury and Scholastic. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Books manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Books Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Books Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Trade books

Other books

Global Books Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Books Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adult

Children

Global Books Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Books Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Books revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Books revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Books sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Books sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pearson

McGraw-Hill Publications

Penguin Random House

Hachette Livre

Thomas Reuters

Elsiever

HarperCollins

Bloomsbury

Scholastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Books Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Books Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Books Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Books Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Books Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Books Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Books Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Books Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Books Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Books Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Books Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Books Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Books Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Books Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Books Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Books Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Books Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Trade books

4.1.3 Other books

4.2 By Type – Global Books Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Books Revenue, 2017-2022

