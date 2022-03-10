Termite Control System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Termite Control System
Termite Control Systems involve specialised chemical or physical products designed to prevent termites from accessing buildings from underneath or via concealed routes. Their aim is to force termites out into the open where they can be seen and pathways more easily identified.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Termite Control System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Termite Control System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Termite Control System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
In-ground Termite Control System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Termite Control System include DowDuPont, BASF, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Spectrum Brands, Ensystex, Pct International and Rentokil Initial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Termite Control System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Termite Control System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Termite Control System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- In-ground Termite Control System
- Above-ground Termite Control System
Global Termite Control System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Termite Control System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial & Industrial
- Residential
- Agriculture & Livestock Farms
- Others
Global Termite Control System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Termite Control System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Termite Control System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Termite Control System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DowDuPont
- BASF
- Bayer
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Syngenta
- Spectrum Brands
- Ensystex
- Pct International
- Rentokil Initial
- Rollins
- The Terminix International Company
- Arrow Exterminators
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Termite Control System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Termite Control System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Termite Control System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Termite Control System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Termite Control System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Termite Control System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Termite Control System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Termite Control System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Termite Control System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Termite Control System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Termite Control System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Termite Control System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Termite Control System Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
