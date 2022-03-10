Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acousto-Magnetic (AM) EAS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels include Avery Dennison Corporation (US), CCL Industries, Inc (Canada), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Alien Technology Inc (US), Intermec Inc (US), Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands) and Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acousto-Magnetic (AM) EAS

Microwave EAS

Electro-Magnetic EAS

UHF, Gen 2 RFID EAS

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Logistic

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

CCL Industries, Inc (Canada)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (US)

Alien Technology Inc (US)

Intermec Inc (US)

Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (US)

Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Smartrac N.V. (Netherlands)

Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. Ltd (Germany)

ASK SA (France)

Thin Film Electronics ASA (Norway)

Graphic Label, Inc (US)

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Displaydata Ltd (UK)

William Frick & Company (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labe

