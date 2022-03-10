Packaging Coating Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Packaging Coating Additives
Additives can help improve the appearance and durability of a coating, the flow of paints and inks, the efficiency of the manufacturing process, and even the sustainability of formulations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaging Coating Additives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Packaging Coating Additives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Packaging Coating Additives market was valued at 573 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 740.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Slip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Packaging Coating Additives include Croda, BASF, Clariant, Lonza Group, 3M, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries, Solvay and Akzo Nobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Packaging Coating Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Packaging Coating Additives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Slip
- Antistatic
- Anti-fog
- Anti-block
- Antimicrobial
Global Packaging Coating Additives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Packaging
- Industrial Packaging
- Healthcare Packaging
- Consumer Packaging
- Others
Global Packaging Coating Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Packaging Coating Additives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Packaging Coating Additives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Packaging Coating Additives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Packaging Coating Additives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Croda
- BASF
- Clariant
- Lonza Group
- 3M
- Arkema Group
- Evonik Industries
- Solvay
- Akzo Nobel
- Daikin Industries
- Ampacet
- Addcomp Holland
- KAO
- Abril Industrial Waxes
- PCC Chemax
- Munzing Chemie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Packaging Coating Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Packaging Coating Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Packaging Coating Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Packaging Coating Additives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Packaging Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Packaging Coating Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Packaging Coating Additives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Packaging Coating Additives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Packaging Coating Additives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaging Coating Additives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaging Coating Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaging Coating Additives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaging Coating Additives Companies
