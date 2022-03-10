Distillation Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Distillation is the process of separating the components or substances from a liquid mixture by using selective boiling and condensation. Distillation may result in essentially complete separation (nearly pure components), or it may be a partial separation that increases the concentration of selected components in the mixture. In either case, the process exploits differences in the volatility of the mixture’s components. In industrial chemistry, distillation is a unit operation of practically universal importance, but it is a physical separation process, not a chemical reaction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Distillation Systems in global, including the following market information:
- Global Distillation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Distillation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Distillation Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Distillation Systems market was valued at 5507.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6671.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fractional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Distillation Systems include GEA, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Sulzer, Core Laboratories, Pilodist, Anton Paar, Praj Industries and L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Distillation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Distillation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Distillation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fractional
- Steam
- Vacuum
- Multiple-effect(MED)
- Others
Global Distillation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Distillation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petroleum & Biorefinery
- Water Treatment
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Chemicals
- Others
Global Distillation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Distillation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Distillation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Distillation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Distillation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Distillation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GEA
- Alfa Laval
- SPX Flow
- Sulzer
- Core Laboratories
- Pilodist
- Anton Paar
- Praj Industries
- L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
- EPIC Modular Process Systems
- Bufa Composite Systems
- Bosch Packaging Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Distillation Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Distillation Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Distillation Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Distillation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Distillation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Distillation Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Distillation Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Distillation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Distillation Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Distillation Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Distillation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distillation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Distillation Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distillation Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Distillation Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distillation Systems Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
