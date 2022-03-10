Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Usage-based Insurance is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Usage-based Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Usage-based Insurance market was valued at 155.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 231.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pay-As-You-Drive(PAYD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Usage-based Insurance include Progressive, Allstate, Octo Telematics, MetroMile, Allianz, AXA, Liberty Mutual, Verizon and Movitrack Viasat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Usage-based Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pay-As-You-Drive(PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive(PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive(MHYD)

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light-Duty Vehicle(LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle(HDV)

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Usage-based Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Usage-based Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Progressive

Allstate

Octo Telematics

MetroMile

Allianz

AXA

Liberty Mutual

Verizon

Movitrack Viasat

Nationwide

Esurance

Safeco

Travellers

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AIOI

QBE

Modus Group

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

Inseego

Truemotion

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Usage-based Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Usage-based Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Usage-based Insurance Companies

